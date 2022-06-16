JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) — For those still looking for a fun way to kick off the upcoming father’s day weekend festivities, Bessie’s Diner at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville is hosting their 4th annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast.

The event is Saturday June 18, 2022 from 7 am to 2 pm in the afternoon. While there, you can purchase a discovery flight to go up and get to experience what it’s like to be a pilot and fly airplanes.

Eyewitness News Reporter David Greenberg took to the skies with one flight instructor, and talked discussed what makes the experience so special.

“Really the thought of the discovery flights is to say, ‘Hey, do you have the bug?’ said Adam Kowalczyk, a flight instructor with Rev Aviation. “Usually if you fly once you’ll realize if you love it, and then we can come up with a personalized plan to figure out how to achieve your dreams whether you want to just be a private pilot or make it all the way to the airlines.”

The aviation community is so tight-knit, and Kowalczyk says pilots have a genuine respect for one another.

“People in aviation are just so respectful. That’s kind of the general thesis of everyone,” said Kowalczyk. “Even the people who want to get into aviation, if you tell a pilot you want to get into aviation he’s probably going to tell you 15 ways how to do it and he may even let you use his plane, depending on who you talk to. Just because everyone is so into the community and sharing it with people because the views are priceless.”

Due to it’s location in the heart of the airport, Bessie’s Diner is a place that anyone can come and share their passion with the community.

“Bessie’s is crucial to invite the local populous in to go grab dinner and watch airplanes,” said Kowalczyk. “How many towns do you go in where there’s a local airport? You really don’t. Where as here in Janesville we have a terrific field to be able to be like, ‘Hey, this is part of the community.'”

For more information on the Bessie’s Diner 4th annual Pancake Breakfast Fly-in event, click the link provided- FLY-IN OR DRIVE-IN PANCAKE BREAKFAST: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.