ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Japanese Taiko drummer Takumi Kato, who is on a mission to play 1,000 performances across 50 U.S. States, is scheduled to perform at Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens.

Takumi and his three children will perform for 30 minutes at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 30th.

As of September 22nd, Takumi has performed 270 times in 14 states. He has said he hopes to complete the 1,000 performances in 5 years.

