Javontavious Benford sentenced to 25 years for 2016 killing of Akeem Smith

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — 21-year-old Javontavious Benford was sentenced to 25 in prison on Tuesday for First Degree Murder and Mob Action in the shooting death of Akeem Smith in a Rockford garage in 2016.

Gunfire was exchanged between 17-year-old Smith, Benford and two other teens in a garage located in the 3200 block of Parkside Avenue on March 29th. Smith died shortly after in a local hospital.

Retavian Jefferson and Martaivis Harmon, who were also shot that day, survived.

Police say an altercation led to the shooting.

Jefferson was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Harmon pleaded guilty and is currently serving a 13 year sentence for Smith’s murder.

