JC Penny files for bankruptcy, latest retail casualty of pandemic

(AP/WTVO) — JC Penny filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, becoming the latest retail casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company employed approximately 90,000 full- and part-time employees as of February.

It is working on a plan to close between 180 and 200 of its 846 stores, according to CNBC.

Fellow retailers Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores were also forced to close, as a group of the nation’s department stores that have struggled to find a foothold in the online economy.

