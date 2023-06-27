ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Council unanimously voted to approve Jeff Bailey to serve the remainder of 13th Ward Alderwoman Linda McNeely’s term after she passed away two months ago.

McNeely represented the 13th Ward for 26 years.

Some of her former colleagues said it was too soon to replace her, but others said it was time to move forward.

“I just want to review credentials. You know, there’s been many different applicants for the position. I would like one week to review,” said Ald. Johnathan Logemann (D-2nd Ward).

“I think we have had plenty of time to consider this candidate, to consider any candidate. So, to be laying it over right now is, it’s political. And I’m just going to say it,” said Ald. Gabrielle Torina (D-5th Ward).

Bailey will be sworn in on July 10th.