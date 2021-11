ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: School will resume as normal this morning at Jefferson High School after police were made aware of a threat of a potential shooting Sunday night.

RPD has been made aware of a threat of a potential shooting tomorrow at Jefferson HS and are investigating this threat accordingly. If you have pertinent information regarding this threat, please call our non-emergency line at 815-966-2900. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 1, 2021

Police are continuing to investigate the threat at the school.

UPDATE– We've just learned school will resume as normal this morning at Jefferson High School. Police are continuing to investigate a threat at the school. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this. We're live now on WTVO. — Whitney Martin (@WhitneyMartinTV) November 1, 2021

There will be more details provided when available.