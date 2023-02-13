ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 54-year-old man who was canvassing neighborhoods with his family for the Jehovah’s Witnesses was shot dead Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

Witnesses said a white vehicle passed and the occupants fired shots at the man as it went by, killing him.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.