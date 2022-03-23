SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill in the capitol named after Jelani Day is one step closer to becoming law.

Day was an Illinois State University graduate student that was reported missing last year. It took 19 days to identify his body. The proposal would require local officials to consult the FBI if they can not identify a body within 72 hours of finding it.

The bill already passed out of the Senate and passed out of House Committee unanimously on Tuesday. If it passes the House, all it will need is the governor’s signature.