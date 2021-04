ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s held its annual “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, a day in which the restaurant gives all of its sales to The Literacy Council.

Sales at both the Rockford and Machesney Park locations will go to the local non-profit, which provides free reading, writing, and language instruction to local adults.

This was the 11th year for the partnership between Jersey Mike’s and The Literacy Council.