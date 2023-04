(WTVO) — The stateline helped a national sub chain raise a record amount of money for charity.

Jersey Mike’s held its 13th Annual “Month of Giving” in March. In all, $21 million was raised. That is a record.

The money will go to more than 200 charities across the nation. Illinois accounted for nearly $750,000 of that.

Stores in Rockford and Machesney Park brought in just over $35,000. That money will go to the YWCA Literacy Council.