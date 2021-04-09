Jersey Mikes raises $28.4K for The Literacy Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jersey Mike’s raised over $28,400 for The Literacy Council during the sandwich shop’ “Month of Giving” in March.

Sales at the Rockford and Machesney Park locations were donated to the non-profit organization, which says the help comes at a time when donations are being hit hard by COVID-19.

“So, this was something that was really needed and something that’s really going to help us spring forward and instead of just trying to tread water,” said The Literacy Council executive director Bill Grennell. “I’m really hoping this is going to be something to help us start growing again and increasing our number of students and increasing our volunteers.”

The Literacy Council provides free reading, writing, and language instruction to adults.