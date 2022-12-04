CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the end of an era for Secretary of State Jesse White.

He made his final public appearance this weekend at a coat giveaway at the community center in Chicago that bears his name. The 88-year-old is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history.

White will retire from the office next month after he decided to not seek reelection. He said that even though his political career is about to end, he still plans to make a difference in his community.

“Someone asked me if I’m going to remain in the community or if I’m going to go down to the Bahamas or Hawaii or some place,” White said. “I’m going to stay right here in the neighborhood and continue to do the work that I’ve done long before I became an elected official.”

White said that the thing he is most proud of is not his time in political office, however. He believes that his greatest accomplishment is the “Jesse White Tumblers Program,” which has helped put thousands of kids through college.