Jesse White to require appointments at Rockford DMV

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced Rockford will be requiring appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL ID’s, standard driver’s licenses, and ID cards for the next few months.

White announced this program to larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities.

Other vehicle services including renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title will not require an appointment.

The Rockford Central facility at 3720 East State Street will start the program on December 7th.

You can make appointments up to ten days in advance for the program at ilsos.gov or call the Chicago Lighthouse hotline at 844-817-4649.

White said that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities.