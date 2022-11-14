ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — The First Lady paid a visit to the Chicago area on Monday, and the economy and jobs were on her mind.

Jill Biden greeted students at Rolling Meadows High School to kick off “National Apprenticeship Week.” She has been an educator for decades, and she is stressing job placement opportunities through apprenticeships as a way forward for many Americans.

Biden also visited Aon, which has a large apprenticeship program. She talked about the importance for workers and businesses alike.

“Create apprenticeships, work with the high schools and community colleges in your areas,” Biden said. “Mentor students, not because it will change lives, though it can, not because it will help your communities, though it will, but because when students hear they have the training they need to succeed, your businesses will benefit.”

The Labor Department said that there are 1,000 apprenticeship events happening around the country this week.