CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan has died at 76.

Ryan’s family said he passed away at home after a lengthy illness.

Ryan was first elected in 1994 and was re-elected in 1998.

He won the Republican nomination for Governor in 2002, but lost out to Democrat Rod Blagojevich.

Before serving at Attorney General, Ryan was the DuPage County State’s Attorney.