Jo Daviess County man crashes into tree after getting pupils dilated at eye doctor

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of W. Guilford Road and Territory Drive in Galena for a one-vehicle accident with injuries.

Officials say that 51-year-old David Marciniec was driving his 2018 Toyota pickup eastbound on Guilford Road and veered off the roadway, hitting a tree.

Marciniec told police that he was on his way back from the eye doctor after having his eyes dilated. He was brought to Midwest Medical for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

David Marciniec was cited for Failure to reduce speed to Avoid an Accident.

