Jo Daviess County mourns retired Sheriff Steven Allendorf

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office shared the tragic news of the passing of retired Sheriff Steven R. Allendorf.

Sheriff Allendorf started working for Jo Daviess County in 1975 as a full-time correctional officer. R. Allendorf began working as a police officer for the City of Galena in 1978 until he was elected Sheriff of Jo Daviess County in 1986.

Allendorf served as sheriff until 2005. He also served the Stockton and Elizabeth Police Departments after his tenure as sheriff.

Allendorf was most recently serving as Vice Chair on the Jo Daviess County Board.

“As we mourn the loss of Steve, please keep his wife, Dianne, his son Chris and Steve’s entire family in your prayers as they make it through this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be released when complete.”