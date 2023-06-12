EAST DEBUQUE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed in Jo Daviess County Monday after being ejected from his car during a crash.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 20, just east of N. Imbus Lane, around 3:43 a.m. for a single vehicle accident with injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found a man near his vehicle when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation showed that the man had been traveling westbound on Highway 20 when he lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway before sticking a tree. The man was ejected from his vehicle, which came to rest in a ditch.

The accident remains under investigation.