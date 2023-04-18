ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Jo Koy will return to Rockford in October to bring his new comedy show to the BMO Center.

Tickets for the Saturday, October 7th performance of Jo Koy World Tour will go on sale Thursday at noon at Ticketmaster.com or at the Coronado or BMO Center box offices.

Koy recently starred in the motion picture Easter Sunday, and a recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum.

In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

He last played in Rockford in April 2022.