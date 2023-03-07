BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Former employees of Stellantis will be able to apply for a new job at a job fair held Thursday at the UAW 1268, at 1100 W. Chrysler Drive.

Automaker Stellantis idled the Belvidere Assembly Plant earlier this month.

Stellantis is the parent company of American auto brands Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, along with European manufacturers Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall and others.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the company, said Stellantis is “looking for solutions” for Belvidere, which now has no new vehicle to build. The last Jeep Cherokee small SUV rolled off the plant’s assembly line.

The Workforce Connection organized the job fair for out of work employees.

Among the companies slated to attend Thursday’s event:

Accuride

Acument Technologies

All World Machinery

Arc Design Resources

Associated Bank

Bergstrom

Bison Gear and Engineering

Concentric

City of Rockford

Cotta LLC

Danfoss Power Solutions

Estwing Manufacturing Company

Finkl Steel

First Institute and Training

Furst Staffing

General Mills

Healthcare Plus

Hughes Resources

Ingersoll Machine Tools

Manpower

Meiborg

Milestone

Rock Valley College HCCTP Program

Rock Valley College WEI program

Rockford Casino

Rosecrance

Truck Country (McCoy group)

UW Health Northern Illinois

Workplace

WQRF / WTVO TV