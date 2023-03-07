BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Former employees of Stellantis will be able to apply for a new job at a job fair held Thursday at the UAW 1268, at 1100 W. Chrysler Drive.
Automaker Stellantis idled the Belvidere Assembly Plant earlier this month.
Stellantis is the parent company of American auto brands Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, along with European manufacturers Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall and others.
Carlos Tavares, CEO of the company, said Stellantis is “looking for solutions” for Belvidere, which now has no new vehicle to build. The last Jeep Cherokee small SUV rolled off the plant’s assembly line.
The Workforce Connection organized the job fair for out of work employees.
Among the companies slated to attend Thursday’s event:
Accuride
Acument Technologies
All World Machinery
Arc Design Resources
Associated Bank
Bergstrom
Bison Gear and Engineering
Concentric
City of Rockford
Cotta LLC
Danfoss Power Solutions
Estwing Manufacturing Company
Finkl Steel
First Institute and Training
Furst Staffing
General Mills
Healthcare Plus
Hughes Resources
Ingersoll Machine Tools
Manpower
Meiborg
Milestone
Rock Valley College HCCTP Program
Rock Valley College WEI program
Rockford Casino
Rosecrance
Truck Country (McCoy group)
UW Health Northern Illinois
Workplace
WQRF / WTVO TV