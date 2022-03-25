ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Housing Authority hosted female leaders from multiple local industries Friday as part of its second annual Women of Influence event.

The panel discussion took place at Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Rockford. Some of the panelists included Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, Winnebago County Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell, and more.

“They are here to speak to a group of individuals in our community seeking to learn how to break down barriers in entering different industries,” said RHA’s jobs manager, Alex Keedi.

In conjunction with the discussion, the RHA hosted a multi-employer, community-wide job fair.