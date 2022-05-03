(WTVO) — Job openings, and people quitting their jobs, have reached record highs.

The Labor Department said that employers posted 11.5 million job openings in March, and 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs. The gap between open jobs and available workers hit 5.6 million, another new high.

Experts said workers feel confident they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere. A shortage of labor supply has caused a surge in wages, but that surge has not kept up with inflation.

The Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that the economy generated another 400,000 new jobs last month.