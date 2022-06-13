ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jody Deery, Matriarch of the Rockford Speedway, has passed away at 97-years-old.

“Mrs. Deery lived a full life and was a beacon of light to everyone around her,” Rockford Speedway said. “To say she will be missed is such an understatement, but she will NEVER be forgotten for everything she has done and her generosity to all!”

Derry and her husband Hugh became the sole owners of the track in 1966. Derry became one of the only women in the country to fully operate a racetrack when Hugh died back in 1984.

Derry was awarded the “Auto Racing Promoter of the Year” back in 1994, the first woman to win the award. She ended her day-to-day operations at the racetrack back in 2020.

Funeral services are being arranged, and will be announced at a later date.