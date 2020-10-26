Joe Biden coming to Wisconsin on Friday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up his daily schedule which has a daily update on US Troop deaths and wounded numbers as he speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Democrat Joe Biden says he’s adding Iowa and Wisconsin to his travel itinerary for the final week before Election Day, but insists he’s not overconfident about his prospects of unseating President Donald Trump.

Biden made the comments Monday in Chester, Pennsylvania, where he sought to boost get-out-the-vote efforts.

Biden’s last-minute travel mixes states that had razor-thin margins four years ago with more heavily Republican areas that had once been considered reliable Trump states.

The time and place of the Wisconsin visit has not yet been announced.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were among the Great Lakes states that Trump won by less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden has traveled to Pennsylvania more than any other state since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Biden also will head to perennial battleground Florida later this week.

Trump’s winning margin in Iowa approached double digits in 2016. Biden will spend Tuesday in Georgia, which hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential nominee since 1992.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said earlier Monday that he wants Biden “to expend his limited travel on states that he’s not going to win in 2020.”

