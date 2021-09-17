Joe Pendergrass Memorial holds 16th golf outing in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) – More than five years after his murder, Joe Pendergrass’s friends and family continue an event that was dear to his heart.

For the 16th year, a golf outing was held, benefitting Walter Lawson Children’s Home, which helps people with intellectual disabilites.

The event was started by Pendergrass with a handful of golfers years ago. On Friday, more than 100 golfers hit the links at Prairie View Golf Club, 6734 N German Church Rd, in Byron.

“We are gonna live on through Joe’s memory. But to be able to give back to them. I mean, keep in mind those kids wake up everyday and they can not dictate what they want to do like you or I. Right? So, to be able to give them a little better quality of life, what better way to spend a Friday,” said Greg Lundquist, the Chairman of the Joe Pendergrass Memorial.

Pendergrass was stabbed to death in 2016. His accused killer, Roland Breault, is in the Winnebago county jail awaiting trial on first degree murderer charges, and is due back in court next week.