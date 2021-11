(WTVO) — Striking workers for John Deer Tractor have, once again, reached a tentative agreement on a contract.

This was the third try between management and the United Auto Workers Union. The strike began exactly a month ago.

There are no details on the offer, but the last proposal called for an immediate 10% wage increase. The union, which includes 10,000 John Deere employees, called this proposal the last, best and final offer.

Members are expected to vote Wednesday.