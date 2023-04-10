ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Moody Blues bassist, songwriter and vocalist John Lodge will be coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Lodge, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, will bring his new show, in which he will perform the entire Moody Blues album “Days of Future Passed” at the Coronado on July 18th.

Lodge will be joined by his 10,000 Light Years Band, and will sing Moody Blues’ classics “Ride My See-Saw”, “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”, and “Isn’t Life Strange”.

From the press release: “‘Days of Future Passed’ celebrated its 55th Anniversary in November 2022, and John wanted to do something special to celebrate the album. Very sadly, Graeme Edge had passed away in 2021, but shortly before his passing, John and Graeme met and spent some special time together, and Graeme told John how he hoped John would continue on with the Moody Blues, and keep their music alive. Graeme had already recorded a special version of “Late Lament” for John, and John’s great friend (and son-in-law) Jon Davison (of YES) had recorded “Nights in White Satin”, and so the stage was set; John went into the studio and began work with his Musical Director, Alan Hewitt on the new show. John’s hope being that he could honor his lost friends Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge, and his other bandmates Justin Hayward and Mike Pinder, but also reimagine it for today.”

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or from the Coronado box office.