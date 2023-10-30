ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Singer/songwriter John Mellencamp will be bringing his “Live and In Person 2024” tour to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in March.

According to a press release, the “Jack and Diane” singer “will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set. The Chicago Tribune says ‘Awash in death, ‘Hey God’ functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic ‘The Eyes of Portland’ took aim at the empty ‘thoughts and prayers’ condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas.”

Mellencamp rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as “Hurts So Good,” “Pink Houses,” “Crumblin’ Down,” “Small Town,” “Paper in Fire,” and “Cherry Bomb,” among others.

Mellencamp will perform on March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 a.m.