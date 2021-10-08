Joliet teen arrested for attempted murder of Grundy County Deputy

MAZON, Ill. (WTVO) – A Joliet teen is charged with attempted murder after investigators said he shot a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Tyler Post pulled over DeMarcus Denwiddie’s red Kia near Route-47 in Mazon. Dewiddie reportedly drove off, crashed into two other cars and ended up in a ditch before getting out and running away.

Deputy Post ran after the suspect, when he was shot three times. Post’s bulletproof vest stopped two of the bullets, while a third round struck him in the arm. Post is expected to make a full recovery.

Denwiddie was arrested after an hours long manhunt. He faces multiple charges, and is being held on a $10 million bond.