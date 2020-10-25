Judge Amy Coney Barrett could be voted in tomorrow

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination has reached the Senate floor.

“Before we go any further, we should shut off the cameras, close the senate and talk face to face,” Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

He tried to delay the effort by forcing the chamber into a closed session to debate the nominee privately.

Richard Bloomenthal (D-CT) and Ben Carner (D-Maryland) say Democrats haven’t given up on blocking Barrett’s nomination.

Democrats said they take issue with confirming Barrett, but not passing any COVID-19 relief.

But Senate Republicans said Amy Coney Barrett is one of the most qualified candidates for the Supreme Court Justice position.

“Every American should celebrate that a woman of this character and qualifications and knowledge of the law will be serving on the Supreme Court,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) said.

They insist that no amount of Democratic-foot-dragging will stop the confirmation.

“The polls clearly reflect people want her confirmed,” Senator Josh Hawley (R- MIssouri) said.

The full senate is on track for the confirmation on Monday.

