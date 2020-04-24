Judge blocks new Illinois workers’ compensation rule

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has blocked a new Illinois workers’ compensation rule granting benefits to any employee deemed essential who contracts COVID-19, even if working from home.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge John Madonia issued a temporary restraining order Thursday blocking the rule.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association had filed suit this week against emergency amendments adopted by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission.

The commission decreed earlier this month that any worker deemed essential during the pandemic who contracts COVID-19 is granted an automatic assumption that she or he contracted it at work, even if working remotely, allowing for workers’ compensation benefits covered by employers.

