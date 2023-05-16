ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Todd Smith, 55, convicted of killing his ex-wife in 2017, is seeking to have his conviction overturned due to what he claims was a biased jury, due to the local publicity surrounding the case.

Attorneys for Smith appeared in Winnebago County Court Tuesday morning, but the judge refused to rule on Smith’s request for a new trial, saying the post-conviction paperwork required had not been filed with the court.

Smith was convicted of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death on Jan. 27, 2017 and was sentenced to a total of 59 years the following April.

On Oct. 23, 2012, Todd Smith called the police and reported his 30-year-old wife Katrina missing.

Smith told investigators that on Oct. 22, Katrina left their home on Tetterhall Lane to go shopping and never returned.

Katrina Smith’s car was found on Oct. 23, near Obispo Road and Ventura Boulevard in Machesney Park.

Todd Smith took part in several citywide searches for his wife, giving teary media interviews whenever he could, begging Katrina to contact family.

Prosecutors believed Katrina wanted out of the marriage, and on the night of October 22nd, Smith beat her to death with a Louisville Slugger softball bat. He then put body in her car, drove it to the Ventura Boulevard area, and dumped it in the river. He then returned to the house and cleaned up the scene..

Her body was found three weeks later in the Rock River, nearly 30 miles away, near Byron..

Smith began the process to have his conviction overturned two years ago.