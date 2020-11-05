Judge dismisses lawsuits against governor regarding COVID-19 orders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge dismissed a group of lawsuits against the governor regarding COVID-19. The lawsuits were from six counties across the state.
The plaintiffs are claiming Governor Pritzker overstepped his authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency when he issued disaster declarations during the pandemic.
According to court documents, “The county plaintiffs plead just three factual allegations in support of their theory: the total number of people who have been tested for, contracted, and died from COVID-19 in each of their counties.” The judge said the allegations are insufficient in regards to establishing the COVID-19 pandemic is not a public health emergency in their counties. “The Court cautions counsel to fully set forth facts to support the conclusions.”
The plaintiffs have through November 25 to file amended complaints.
