CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, a federal judge dropped all charges against ComEd in a decade-long bribery scheme involving former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

The case was dropped as part of a dismissed prosecution agreement that ordered the utility company to pay a $200 million fine.

“With the completion of the DPA and dismissal of the charge, ComEd remains committed, at all levels of the company, to the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior for our business, and to continuing to build the trust of our customers,” said CEO Gil Quiniones.

ComEd had been accused of trying to influence Madigan by providing benefits and jobs for people in the Speaker’s circle.

A former ComEd official and three lobbyists were found guilty for the scheme earlier this year.

Madigan goes to trial for corruption charges in April 2024.