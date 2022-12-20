KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge in Kankakee County heard arguments in lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act on Tuesday.

Sixty-four state’s attorneys filed separate lawsuits that were consolidated into one. The prosecutors sued on a few different grounds, all arguing that the SAFE-T Act, and the way it was passed, is unconstitutional.

Plaintiffs also claimed that the law violates the “single subject rule,” which says that the state cannot pass a single law that effects several different functions of the government.

“Strike down these unconstitutional amendments,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe. “If you do so, you get the legislature the opportunity to go back to the table and do it the right way.”

A final decision is expected to be handed down by next Wednesday.