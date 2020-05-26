Judge: Illinois federal courts will look ‘quite different’

CHICAGO (AP) — The chief judge of federal courts in Northern Illinois says things will look “quite different” as some operations resume at courthouses in Chicago and Rockford.

Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said in a video message released Monday that a task force has been planning for how to proceed safely during the coronavirus pandemic. She says the court will issue an order Tuesday outlining details.

Federal courthouses have been largely empty since mid-March. Pallmeyer says in her message that the task force has been working with public health officials to determine the safest way to screen visitors entering the courthouse, sanitize facilities and eventually resume jury trials.

