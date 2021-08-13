Judge orders downtown Rockford building to be demolished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ongoing legal battle between the owner of the former Elk’s Club building and the City of Rockford has been resolved.

Judge Donna Honzel issued a decision on the fate of the Jefferson Street building on Friday, ordering Argyll Properties to demolish the property.

The building had fallen into disrepair and has become a public safety issue, with bricks falling off the facade and portions of the roof falling and landing on the sidewalk.

Mayor Tom McNamara called it a “disgrace” that the owner had allowed the building to fall into decay.

“You typically see it with out of town developers and owners. This is someone local. And it’s just really a disgrace that we have someone locally who has allowed this building, with what I’ve known as numerous offers to purchase the building from this owner, assistance provided from the City, to get this building back redeveloped,” McNamara said.

If the owner fails to demolish the building, McNamara says the City can move forward on its own.