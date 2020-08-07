Judge orders Gov. Pritzker to appear in court in contempt case

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A southern Illinois judge has ordered Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to appear in court next week to fight a contempt motion filed by Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia).

Pritzker has been ordered to appear at the Clay County Courthouse in Louisville to “to show cause why he should not be held in indirect civil contempt and sanctioned for his willful disregard” for the court’s previous orders, FOX News reports.

Bailey had filed a petition to hold the Governor in contempt for issuing multiple executive orders after a judge ruled that he no longer held the authority to do so.

On July 2nd, Judge Michael McHaney ruled that Pritzker had exceeded his authority by issuing emergency executive orders after the original coronavirus shelter-in-place order expired on April 8th.

“Failure to appear may result in a warrant for arrest,” says the court order.

