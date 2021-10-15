Judge issues restraining order against FOP president

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.

The restraining order reportedly came as a result of Catanzara’s comments encouraging union members to not comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Catanzara has been ordered to not make any more public comments that encourages union members to not comply with the mandate. In addition, it was announced that officers will reportedly not be turned away this weekend if they have not complied by that time.