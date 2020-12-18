Judge sends South Beloit child pornographer to prison for 26 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Adrian Peters, 27, of South Beloit, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Thursday for enticing seven minors, between 14 and 17 years old, to appear in sexually explicit videos.

According to court records, between October 2012 and December 2014, Peters admitted to recording the sex acts involving the minors for transmission via the Internet.

The minors were from Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Peters’ sentence is to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

