FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”

Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.

A Freeport officer spotted him driving in the area of Galena Avenue and Broadway Street and pulled him over, officials said. Dandridge was caught with a handgun that had been modified to make it capable of automatic fire, police said.

He faced a litany of charges from the incident, many of which were dismissed in a plea deal.

He plead guilty in court on Monday and was convicted of the charge of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and a $3,390 fine.