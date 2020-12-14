Judge sentences returns Rockford felon to prison for 20 year sentence

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Christopher Tolliver was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday. Police found drugs and a gun in his car and a 2-year-old child on his lap during a traffic stop in October 2019.

This comes after a series of alleged crimes by Tolliver. In January 2018, Tolliver was arrested by Belvidere Police and posted a $10,000 bond prior to being incarcerated for a parole violation.

Then, on June 24th, 2019, after his release from prison, he was arrested by Winnebago County police for aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer, and resisting arrest. Tolliver posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

On August 1st, 2019, Tolliver was arrested again for Aggravated Fleeing to Elude an officer, for an event that happened on July 13th. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released.

On October 28th, 2019, he was arrested again in Winnebago County for delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and endangering the life of a child. Police say the offense occurred shortly after his appearance in Boone County court that morning.

Police say they stopped Tolliver after allegedly witnessing him selling cocaine out of his car, and found an unrestrained 2-year-old in his lap.

A firearm was found in the car’s center console, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney.

Tolliver was convicted on the charge of Armed Habitual Criminal.

