ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The jump in gas prices appears to be slowing.

In Rockford, a gallon of regular gas will set people back by $3.43. It is down about four cents from a week ago, but still higher than the national average of $3.38 per gallon.

Over the border in Wisconsin, prices are much lower. A gallon of gas costs $3.07 in Madison.

Experts said that prices are expected to fall over the next few weeks.