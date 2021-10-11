“Jumping Worms” confirmed in stateline fields

(WTVO) – A highly invasive species has been confirmed in Illinois, and it is bad news for farmers.

They are called “Jumping Worms.” They also sometimes go by the name “Crazy Worms or “Snake Worms.”

The worms were first seen in Illinois in 2015. So far, they have been found in 37 Illinois counties. Those include Winnebago, DeKalb and Jo Daviess County. Stephenson County is suspected of having them as well.

Experts said that the worms can do a lot of damage to soil by overeating.

“It consumes so much so quickly, that a lot of the nutrition that would otherwise be available is lost into the soil profile, so the plants don’t even get a chance to use it, and then because of their active feeding, they turn the soil into something that looks like coffee grounds,” said Richard Hentschel, a Horticulture Educator at U of I Extension.