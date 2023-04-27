SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The jury has gone home after two straight days of deliberations in the ComEd bribery trial.

Today, jurors peppered the judge with questions and requested hard copies of trial transcripts as they poured over more than 6 weeks of testimony and wiretapped phone conversations.

Prosecutors contend that the so-called “ComEd Four” conspired to funnel money and jobs to associates of then Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, as part of an effort to advance the utility’s legislative agenda.

But, defense attorneys say the activity was just normal political lobbying and was not illegal.

Jurors will resume deliberations on Monday.