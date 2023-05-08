ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Damario Barmore, 36, has been found guilty of killing Deron Hill in a 12th Avenue alley in 2022.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hill was sitting in a parked car in an alley behind his house in the 900 block of 12th Avenue around 6 a.m. on April 12, 2022.

Barmore and another man entered the alley to conduct a drug deal when Barmore recognized Hill and approached him. The two men argued, and Barmore then shot Hill, who was unarmed, three times in the chest.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barmore was identified through video surveillance and witness statements.

A jury found him guilty of murder on May 4th, 2023. He faces up to life in prison. His next court appearance is set for June 14th.