OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Cody Neuschwanger, 26, of Polo, has been acquitted of killing Devin Bailey, of Oregon, in a self-defense shooting in Rochelle in 2020.

Four charges of First Degree Murder and Mob Action were dismissed against Neuschwanger in Ogle County court on Thursday.

According to Rochelle Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of 1st Avenue on October 29th, 2020, for a shooting victim. Police say Bailey was taken to the Rochelle Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to defense Attorney Michael Johnson, Neuschwanger was called to the home to aid a woman, the mother of one of the two teens also arrested at the time, after Bailey became violent and threatening.

Bailey had a history of domestic abuse charges, Johnson said.

According to witnesses, Neuschwanger, who had worked with the Department of Corrections and received training in conflict de-escalation, tried to defuse the situation but Bailey came at him with a weapon and threatened to kill him, even after Neuschwanger displayed his gun and told him to stop.

Neuschwanger fired one shot which killed Bailey.

The jury ruled in the defense’s favor and returned a Not Guilty verdict.