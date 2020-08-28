Raheem King found guilty of 2018 Rockford party bus massacre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raheem King has been found guilty of killing three people aboard a party bus in 2018.

King was accused of using an assault-style rifle to kill his victims, Sean Anderson, Martavies Blake and Daijon Sistrunk aboard a private charter party bus on April 7th, 2018.

A Winnebago County Judge found King guilty of multiple charges of first degree murder and armed robbery.

The shooting happened on Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue. The bus driver drove about a mile after the shooting to a Mobil Gas Station on Springfield Avenue to call police.

King’s girlfriend, Lakeacia Kizart, is accused of hiding him from the police for several days before the pair turned themselves in.

King’s defense said he was forced to take action in self-defense. Earlier in the bench trial, prosecutors questioned whether the victims were actually armed at all. But King testified two of the men pointed guns at him after he walked onto the bus with his rifle.

King said he was scared and panicked and says he opened fire to keep him and his family safe.

He is due back in court on October 29th.

