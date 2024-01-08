ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jeffrey Primm, 66, was found guilty of domestic abuse in a retrial of an August 2015 abuse case.

Primm was initially sentenced to 16 years in prison in December 2018, but appealed to have the case reopened on the grounds of having inefficient counsel. In 2020, the original verdict and guilty plea were thrown out and charges against Primm were reinstated.

In 2019, records show that Primm’s public defender withdrew from the case due to a conflict of interest.

The incident in question occurred in August of 2015, when Rockford Police Detectives investigated Primm after a victim came forward and issued multiple complaints of abuse toward both her and two children as well, dating back as far as 2013.

“In addition to being beaten with objects including a belt, the victim was kicked, punched, slapped, threatened and strangled by Primm. The victim was also forced to sleep in an unheated shed in the back yard, without clothing or blankets except for those she was able to hide and smuggle in,” Winnebago County States Attorney J. Hanley wrote Monday, following the new guilty verdict.

Primm was convicted in the retrial on four counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Restraint, and two counts of Domestic Battery.

Primm is set to learn his sentence on March 1st, 2024.

Primm, the 1999 Mr. Universe, holds 7 bodybuilding titles, including Mr. Illinois, Mr. World, Mr. USA and Mr. America.

Primm operated the Primm and Proper Gym at 6122 Mulford Village Drive.