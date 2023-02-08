ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020.

According to police, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital, where 46-year-old Gonzalez was being treated for gunshot wounds. She later died.

Police learned that the shooting was the result of a home invasion and attempted robbery in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, four men, Taylor, Dory Love, Nakethian Johnson, and Thomas Hawkins, committed the home invasion. Not finding what they were looking for, they made one of the occupants of the home call another individual to bring drugs to the residence. That individual asked Gonzalez, his mother, to give him a ride.

When they arrived, the state’s attorney says Johnson fired a shot at the vehicle, which killed Gonzalez.

Taylor was found guilty on four counts of murder today. He is next scheduled to appear in court for his sentencing on February 15th. He faces up to 60 years in prison.

Love was found not guilty of Gonzalez’ murder on January 19th, 2023. He is still in jail on unrelated charges, of escaping from a penal institution, obstructing identification, resisting police, and producing cannabis plants.

Nakeithian Johnson, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated battery. Johnson’s trial is set for March 15th.